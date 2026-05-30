‘I just don’t understand it’: Family mourns as man charged in triple stabbing remains jailed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother, wife, sister, and friend, all trying to come to terms with their new reality.

“She did not deserve this, or my husband, or even Shad, any of them,” said Amy Barber, Savannah Barber’s mom and Edwin Barber’s wife. “I just don’t understand it.”

JSO arrested 30-year-old Austin Fisher on Thursday. He is charged with the murders of Savannah Barber, Edwin Barber, and Shad Cole.

JSO was called out to Exodus Way around 3:50 am Thursday morning, in response to reports of someone being stabbed.

When they got there, they found Edwin Barber on a porch, stabbed in the chest.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

JSO went into the barber’s house, where they found Savannah Barber also stabbed.

While searching the area, they also found Shad Cole stabbed on the porch of another house.

Both Savannah and Shad were pronounced dead at the scene.

“I was told that the original argument started over $600 that was supposedly missing,” said Barber.

Barber said Fisher lived in the back shed on the property. She learned from JSO that Fisher allegedly waited until everyone was asleep to stab the victims.

“After he did what he did, Savannah was still alive,” said Barber. “He went back and he would not leave no witnesses. That’s why he killed her because he didn’t want no witnesses left.”

After that, Barber says Fisher tried to make a getaway.

“He paid somebody $100 to call Uber for him. Told that person what he’d did. Told the Uber driver what he did,” said Barber.

“I do wish for the death penalty, but I feel giving somebody the legal injection, I think that is the easy way out for him,” said Barber.

Fisher had his first appearance on Friday morning. The judge did not grant him bond, and he will remain behind bars.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.