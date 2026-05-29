Ridgeview High School teacher arrested, accused of sending ‘sexually explicit’ pictures to student

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Ridgeview High School teacher is under arrest after deputies say he sent “inappropriate social media messages” to a student.

Christopher Suarez, 48, is facing six counts of transmission of harmful materials to a minor, and one count of use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday evening.

CCSO said on May 19, it and Clay County District Schools received a report about Suarez reportedly sending the messages to the student.

Suarez was placed on leave as detectives investigated, the release said.

Investigators found “Suarez began communicating with the student using a social media platform earlier this year. In the days leading up to the report, Suarez sent sexually explicit photographs and messages to the student,” CCSO said in the news release.

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Suarez is being held in the Clay County Jail on a $525,021 bond. As of early Friday evening, his mugshot was not yet available on the Clay County Jail inmate information portal.

CCSO is asking anyone with information in this case to contact Detective Andrew Carter at (904) 264-6512 or acarter@claysheriff.com.

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