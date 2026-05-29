Action News Jax radio partners to air special broadcast on domestic violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cox Media Group’s urban radio stations will be hosting a special broadcast to draw attention to the ongoing crisis of domestic violence.

Elroy Smith, Director of Urban Content for CMG Radio, is inviting everyone to tune in Sunday, May 31, from 7 to 9 p.m. for “Stopping the Music to Silence the Violence,” a live broadcast aimed at raising awareness around domestic violence.

The two-hour special will air with no commercials across CMG urban radio stations nationwide, including Hot 106.5 and Power 106.1 in Jacksonville.

“For two hours and also no commercials. I want them to think about others. Some people that may be listening may say that this show has no relevance to me, but it may have some relevance because of a family member, because of a friend,” Smith said.

Smith said the initiative was prompted by several high-profile cases, including the shooting death of the Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen, whose husband was charged with premeditated murder; a murder-suicide involving former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his estranged wife Dr. Cerina Fairfax. Police say Fairfax shot and killed his wife at their home.

Also, the killing of eight children in Shreveport, Louisiana, where police say the shooter was the father of seven of the victims.

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The effort was also inspired by a tragedy in Jacksonville. In July 2022, former Power 106.1 DJ Tasheka Young, known on air as Ty’Sheeks, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, Bursey Armstrong.

Young was pregnant with her third child at the time of her death. Her killer was sentenced to life in prison. Smith said they will be taking a moment to honor Young’s life during Sunday’s broadcast.

“Every time I hear about her, it just moves my spirit. When all of this came into the snowball effect, my heart was moved. I said, what can we do as a company? The whole purpose of this campaign is to help our listeners to heal, to help our listeners to have hope,” Smith said.

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The broadcast will feature a panel of mental and behavioral health experts, a domestic violence attorney, and a survivor. Organizers hope the programming gives listeners in dangerous situations a sense of direction.

“A lot of times in these situations, people do not have a plan. They hide it, they are embarrassed, but on this night, we want them to feel as though there is a path that you could take to get out of the situation that you are in,” Smith said.

Sunday’s broadcast will focus on mental health, trauma and breaking generational cycles through education and access to resources.

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