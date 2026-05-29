Man found shot to death in hotel room, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died Friday after he was shot in a hotel room, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said officers responded around 11:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of Golfair Boulevard to the reported shooting.

Officers went in one of the rooms and found a man had been shot, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, JSO said.

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Detectives are interviewing witnesses and are still working to identify the suspect. JSO said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is not an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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