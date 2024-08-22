Man who killed Jacksonville DJ to be sentenced

Jacksonville, Fla. — Bursey Armstrong, the man who killed local DJ Ty’Sheeks, will learn how he will be punished for his crime.

A sentencing hearing is set for Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Duval County Courthouse.

Tasheka Young was Armstrong’s ex-girlfriend.

Young was pregnant when Armstrong shot and killed her inside her apartment in July 2022.

Young’s mother found her daughter’s body 12 hours later, surrounded her the DJ’s two toddlers.

Ty’Sheeks was a popular DJ on Power 106.1.

