Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shares video from deadly officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks after a deadly shooting involving an officer, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is shedding light on what happened through newly-released evidence photos and video.

A suspect was killed in a confrontation with the officer on March 12th on Jacksonville’s northside.

During an attempted traffic stop at the intersection of Trout River Boulevard and Ribault Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect continued driving, leading Officer A.C. Gaulding on a brief chase down the road.

Home surveillance video obtained by police showed the suspect ending the chase by pulling into a driveway off Ribault Avenue.

The officer pulled up behind the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Brandon White.

White was armed and wearing a bulletproof vest at the time and began firing on Officer Gaulding.

Photos of the suspect’s vest, 9mm handgun, and 9mm rifle are provided below.

3/12 OIS handgun found in car

3/12 OIS rifle at scene

3/12 OIS bulletproof vest

Body-worn camera video shows that Officer Gaulding ran for cover behind a fence before returning fire and radioing for backup.

He was hit in the foot.

Photos below show bullet holes left behind in the police officer’s shoe and patrol car.

3/12 OIS bullet hole in JSO officer's shoe

3/12 OIS bullet hole in JSO car

The Sheriff’s Office said that as they arrived at the driveway, a person came out of the house to wave them over to the suspect, who had been shot.

White’s vest was removed to provide first aid, but he later died at the hospital.

Officer Gaulding was treated at U.F. Health and was released the next day.

The Sheriff’s Office said the State Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case to make sure the officer acted lawfully.

After that investigation concludes, JSO will run its own internal review process to make sure Officer Gaulding complied with agency policy.

