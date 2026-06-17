Deadly crash closes lanes on I-95 North at State Road 200 in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. — A deadly crash has closed lanes on I-95 North at State Road 200 in Yulee Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

All northbound lanes were closed around 3:00 p.m., but one far right lane has been opened to allow traffic to pass.

As of 4:45 p.m., two left lanes remain shut down.

The number of vehicles involved and people injured has not been made immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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