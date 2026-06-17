Police asking people to avoid Clay County location due to heavy law enforcement activity

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs police is asking people to avoid an area of town Wednesday morning due to heavy law enforcement activity. The police department posted on social media at about 6 a.m. that the activity is in the area of Elsie Street and Oakridge Avenue.

Police did not state the nature of the police activity, but said there is no threat to the public.

Action News Jax has a team at the location to get details.

WATCH ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE NOW HERE: >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.