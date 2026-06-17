Man struck by SUV, killed crossing Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was struck by an SUV Tuesday night. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Philips Highway, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The SUV was traveling southbound when it struck the victim, a male in his 60’s, who was walking across the southbound lanes JSO said. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, JSO said.

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