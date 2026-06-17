First Alert Weather: A few morning showers before some afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.

A few isolated light showers will likely move from west to east this morning.

Today will be another warm day with highs rising into the lower to middle 90s south of I-10 and upper 80s north of I-10 into SE Georgia. Feels like temperatures will be 100F+ this afternoon south of JAX.

Showers and thunderstorms should develop by mid-morning west of Jacksonville.

A few afternoon storms are likely for the Duval county area this afternoon between 1 - 3 pm.

Some wet roads for the evening commute.

Storms will be moving east today.

Storm hazards today will be similar to yesterday: Heavy rain and lightning.

The rest of the week continues to be unsettled and summer-like: Hot and humid each day with mainly afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.

Father’s Day weekend will feature afternoon storms on Saturday with a bit less coverage on Sunday.

TROPICS:

Tracking a disturbance moving along the TX coastline this morning.

It will likely try to emerge over the NW Gulf today and briefly become a depression or named storm today.

The first name on the 2026 hurricane season list is “Arthur.”

Regardless, there will be heavy rain and the potential for flooding and gusty winds there over the next 24 hours.

No local impacts.

Tracking the Tropics: June 17, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Hot and humid, a few morning showers followed by a few afternoon/evening showers and storms. HIGH: 91 (Feels like 100)

TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter, a few storms. 74/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hit, a few storms. 73/94

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 72/95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/95

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