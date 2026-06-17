First Alert Weather: A few morning showers before some afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.
- A few isolated light showers will likely move from west to east this morning.
- Today will be another warm day with highs rising into the lower to middle 90s south of I-10 and upper 80s north of I-10 into SE Georgia. Feels like temperatures will be 100F+ this afternoon south of JAX.
- Showers and thunderstorms should develop by mid-morning west of Jacksonville.
- A few afternoon storms are likely for the Duval county area this afternoon between 1 - 3 pm.
- Some wet roads for the evening commute.
- Storms will be moving east today.
- Storm hazards today will be similar to yesterday: Heavy rain and lightning.
- The rest of the week continues to be unsettled and summer-like: Hot and humid each day with mainly afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.
- Father’s Day weekend will feature afternoon storms on Saturday with a bit less coverage on Sunday.
TROPICS:
- Tracking a disturbance moving along the TX coastline this morning.
- It will likely try to emerge over the NW Gulf today and briefly become a depression or named storm today.
- The first name on the 2026 hurricane season list is “Arthur.”
- Regardless, there will be heavy rain and the potential for flooding and gusty winds there over the next 24 hours.
- No local impacts.
TODAY: Hot and humid, a few morning showers followed by a few afternoon/evening showers and storms. HIGH: 91 (Feels like 100)
TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter, a few storms. 74/93
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 75/94
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 73/93
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hit, a few storms. 73/94
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 72/95
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/95
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