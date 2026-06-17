First Alert Weather: Only widely scattered storms, hot and humid before rain increases Friday

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A very warm and muggy night with only a few isolated to widely scattered early evening showers, a thunderstorm
- Lows in the 70s
- Thursday will be hot with more sun pushing temperatures into the mid 90s.
- Only a widely scattered afternoon storm will form, moving to the northeast.
- Rain and storms will increase Friday as the remnants of tropical storm Arthur move by to the north of the local area.
- The higher rain chances will continue into Saturday before becoming more widely scattered Sunday.
- Highs near 90 Friday and Saturday will reach to mid 90s Sunday.
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TONIGHT: A widely scattered shower/storm early…. partly cloudy. Low: 74
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 93
THURSDAY NIGHT: Shower/t’storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with midday & afternoon showers/ t’storms. High: 91
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storm. 73/93
FATHER’S DAY: Hot… partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 73/94
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 72/95
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon storm. 74/95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 75/93
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