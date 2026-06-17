First Alert Weather: Only widely scattered storms, hot and humid before rain increases Friday

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A very warm and muggy night with only a few isolated to widely scattered early evening showers, a thunderstorm

Lows in the 70s

Thursday will be hot with more sun pushing temperatures into the mid 90s.

Only a widely scattered afternoon storm will form, moving to the northeast.

Rain and storms will increase Friday as the remnants of tropical storm Arthur move by to the north of the local area.

The higher rain chances will continue into Saturday before becoming more widely scattered Sunday.

Highs near 90 Friday and Saturday will reach to mid 90s Sunday.

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TONIGHT: A widely scattered shower/storm early…. partly cloudy. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT: Shower/t’storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with midday & afternoon showers/ t’storms. High: 91

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storm. 73/93

FATHER’S DAY: Hot… partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 73/94

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 72/95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon storm. 74/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 75/93

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