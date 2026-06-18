New lawsuit filed by former Trout Creek Academy principal alleges multiple stabbings

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The attorney for former Trout Creek Academy Principal Katie O’Connell filed a petition Tuesday for a hearing in front of the St. Johns County School Board.

The district says it put O’Connell on leave after complaints about a quote that appeared in the school yearbook, but the allegations in the lawsuit raise more serious questions.

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The petition alleges that:

“Trout Creek has struggled to be provided the resources needed for its ESE programs and classrooms.”

It goes on to say:

“One student had stabbed others approximately six times,” with one injuring a kindergartener this year.

And on May 13th, that same kindergartener was stabbed again by another student, and “the stabbing necessitated that the kindergartner be life flighted.”

Action News Jax reached out to St. Johns County School District and asked if they could confirm these stabbing allegations and if parents were notified of the matter. We’re still waiting to hear back.

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The petition claims it was while O’Connell was dealing with the fallout of that incident that the yearbook with a rap lyric quoted was handed out.

“You, as a district, provided zero support to Ms. O’Connell while she was dealing with the outfall of a stabbing,” said one supporter of Ms. O’Connell at the June 9th SJC School Board meeting.

Last week, O’Connell’s supporters and her lawyer spoke at a school board meeting to try to stop the board from taking action to end her career with the district.

“The suspension disciplinary suspension triggers a requirement that an administrative hearing be held. At this point, it looks like no administrative hearing will be held,” said Jack Webb, O’Connell’s Attorney.

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In the petition, O’Connell’s attorney asks for the school district to hold a “proper hearing on her suspension as the principal of Trout Creek Academy” and for the school board not to act until she is granted due process.

O’Connell’s attorney disputes the district’s claim that she was put on leave. He says she was suspended, which is an important distinction legally. A suspension requires the district to give her a hearing.

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