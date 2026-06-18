New park heading to McCoy Creek area, developers seek community feedback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans to install a park at the McCoy’s Creek outfall just got the green light from City of Jacksonville officials. It’s a part of a much larger plan to improve the area.

In an open house Wednesday night, Action News Jax and community members got a first look at renderings that show exactly where the park will go. The land can be seen from the Northbank riverwalk pedestrian bridge.

“We’re here to hear from the community what types of programs would you like to see in the park, what activities would you like to do in the park, and what would you like the park to look like,” said Chris Barnes, a developer with Scape Landscape Architecture.

They laid out options for open green space, exercise equipment, space for neighborhood gatherings, and more.

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Here’s feedback Action News Jax heard from neighbors who live in and frequent the area:

Alexandra Martinez-Paige said, “I think there should definitely be shade. I really like the sunny days, but sometimes the sun doesn’t like me back.”

Tucker Worsham said, “I would love to see some green space just to bring some vibrance to the city.”

Rebecca Bwete said, “Splash pad because it would be so nice to have something for kids to like cool down.”

Will Baldwin said, “Some weightlifting, maybe like a gymnastics ball.”

While many of the ideas were different, many of them agreed on bringing open space to the area.

“I think bringing a park would probably be my preference, opposed to like more apartments or anything like that. Or if it was apartments, maybe something like affordable housing,” said Worsham.

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This project is a part of a much bigger effort to connect the Emerald Trail to the area and address concerns in McCoy Creek. Separate projects to address flooding and stormwater management are also underway.

“Beyond the restoration of the creek through natural channel design, flood mitigation benefits that it offers, it’s also a new linear park system within the city. And so this will be one of many park opportunities along that corridor,” said Barnes.

We asked Barnes how much this could cost and if they had a timeline for completion. He could not give an answer just yet, as they are still early in the planning stages.

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