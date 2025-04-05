Latter-day Saints building first temple in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Latter-day Saints in Jacksonville are officially getting their own temple, with its first permit for construction officially issued in March.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints first announced the location in October 2022, along with 17 others.

“I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can,” said President Russell M. Nelson at the time.

The Church’s website shows two fully-operational temples currently in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale.

One in Orlando is under renovation, while another is planned for Tampa, totaling five locations in the state.

The temple, located on Loretto Road in Mandarin, is expected to be around 28,000 square feet.

A groundbreaking date for the project has not yet been announced.

In December, the Church said there were nearly 173,000 Latter-day Saints in over 270 congregations in Florida. It’s missionaries first arrived in Florida in 1845, before the state’s first congregation was created in 1897 in the Big Bend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.