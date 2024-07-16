Testimony to begin in trial of man accused of killing local DJ, her unborn child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, we are expecting to hear testimony in the trial of a man accused of stalking and killing a popular local DJ, who was also the mother of his children.

Bursey Armstrong is charged with 2 counts of murder. Police say Tysheka Young was pregnant with their 3rd child when she was killed.

Jurors are expected to hear from several witnesses today, including the woman who called 911, a police officer who got to the scene and the victim’s mother.

Just yesterday, a jury heard opening statements in the trial.

Investigators said Tasheka Young, known as DJ “Ty’Sheeks” on Power 106.1, was killed almost 2 years ago in front of her 2 toddlers.

The DJ’s former boyfriend, Bursey Armstrong, is charged in connection with her death and her unborn child.

Action News Jax showed you when he tried escaping through the roof of a JSO interrogation room.

The state said all evidence leads back to the suspect.

“’Please, please, don’t do this. I love you!’ Those words were followed by one shot and Miss Young died right there on the bedroom floor by a shot in the back,” Assistant State Attorney Sheila Loizos said.

Meanwhile, the defense reminded jurors of the high burden of proof in a criminal trial.

“If the state fails to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt to you in here .... beyond a reasonable doubt, we will ask you to acquit it,” Defense Attorney Chuck Fletcher said.

Court is expected to start at 9 a.m., and Action News Jax will be there to bring you the very latest.

