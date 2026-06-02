Carroll’s Meat Shoppe celebrates 60 years of serving Jacksonville families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For nearly 60 years, Carroll’s Meat Shoppe has been a fixture in Jacksonville’s Panama Park neighborhood, serving generations of families with affordable meat, friendly service, and a personal touch that has become increasingly rare.

The family-owned business, founded in 1966 by Herman “Smitty” Schuman, will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a community celebration on July 3.

Located in an area many residents consider a food desert, Carroll’s has become more than just a butcher shop. For many customers, it’s a neighborhood institution.

“Everybody around here knows Carroll’s,” longtime customer Marvin Nance said. “It has everything you need and if they don’t have it, they can order it. It’s an all-around shop.”

A Jacksonville institution

At 93 years old, Schuman still stops by the store about once a week. Looking back on nearly six decades in business, he credits one simple philosophy for Carroll’s success.

“Service with a smile and be sure what you sell is good, is clean, fresh — that’s the main thing,” Schuman said.

Today, the store is operated by his grandson, John Rose, who is carrying on the traditions his grandfather established nearly 60 years ago.

“Everything is laid out the same, the same service and the same recipe that we have done for 60 years,” Rose said. “Just trying to follow in his footsteps. It’s hard to do, but we’re trying.”

How Carroll’s got its name

Even the store’s name has a story behind it.

Rose said his grandfather was inspired during a trip to Chicago years ago.

“He was in Chicago, saw a small store that said Carroll’s Meat Shoppe and it caught his eye,” Rose said. “He thought, ‘I’m going to open one of those in Jacksonville.’”

The name stuck — and so did the business.

Affordable food in a food desert

Customers say one of the reasons Carroll’s has remained successful is its ability to offer quality products at affordable prices.

From family packs of ribs and fresh pork chops to chicken, ground beef and seafood specials, shoppers continue to find bargains that are increasingly difficult to find elsewhere.

One of the store’s most popular specials is five pounds of crab legs for less than $40.

Others have their own favorites.

“The hot dogs — the best hot dogs — and when they’re gone, they’re gone,” customer Priscilla Hatch said.

Employees become family

Part of what keeps customers returning is the staff.

Carolyn Moran has worked at Carroll’s for 29 years and says the people are what make the job special.

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“The people, the customers, they are very nice,” Moran said. “I’m just a person who loves customers, so my thing is customer service. It’s a great place to work.”

Foster Bryant has been with the company even longer — 53 years.

“As a round man, I can run the counter, I can do this, the meat grinder, run the back room, and if they need anything, I can cut it,” Bryant said.

Celebrating 60 years

As Jacksonville continues to grow and change, Carroll’s Meat Shoppe remains much as it was decades ago — a place where customers are greeted by name, employees know their regulars, and quality and service still matter.

To thank the community that has supported the business for nearly six decades, Carroll’s plans to host a major Fourth of July anniversary celebration on July 3 featuring food, music, special sales, and activities for customers.

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For Schuman, Rose and the employees who have spent years behind the counter, the milestone is about more than longevity.

It’s about continuing a tradition that has helped feed a neighborhood — and bring people together — for nearly 60 years.

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