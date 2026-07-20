Street racing operation leads to eight arrests in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight people were arrested during a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office street racing crackdown Friday night, according to investigators.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office video shows officers announcing the arrests.

“These eight individuals were arrested Friday night for street racing.”

JSO says two of those arrested also face DUI charges. Officers impounded five motorcycles and three vehicles during the operation.

Body camera video shows officers confronting riders at the scene.

“Step off the motorcycle!”

“What are you doing, bro?”

“We’re just having fun in the parking lot.”

According to JSO, officers launched “Operation Friday Night Lights” after learning about a planned street racing meetup. Investigators say the group planned to gather in Riverside before moving to other locations across Jacksonville.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said these events are not simply gatherings of car enthusiasts but often involve reckless and criminal driving behavior.

“Experience has taught us that these events are not merely gatherings of car enthusiasts. Rather, the drivers engage at different locations in criminal, reckless driving behavior.”

Body camera video captured one driver admitting he was acting recklessly after deputies confronted him.

“I’m just being dumb. It’s just a fun car.”

“You drifted and almost crashed right over here.”

Waters said illegal street racing endangers everyone on the road. He said traffic deaths continue to far outnumber homicides in Duval County.

“Traffic fatalities hugely eclipse the number of murders in Duval County. Since the beginning of this year, we’ve had a total of 105 fatalities, in comparison to 30 murders.”

The operation included JSO patrol officers, DUI units, K-9 teams and the Florida Highway Patrol.

JSO video also shows officers taking another suspect into custody.

“(JSO) You’re being arrested for street racing and stunt riding.”

“I’m not racing nobody.”

JSO says enforcement efforts targeting illegal street racing will continue.

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