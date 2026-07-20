Jacksonville mayor hosting a series of budget town halls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan presented the proposed 2026-2027 budget to the City Council Monday morning.
She called the $2B budget “balanced”, drawing no money from the reserves. She said the budget invests in public safety, infrastructure, health, housing, homelessness and economic development.
A series of budget town halls is planned for anyone with questions about how city money is spent.
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Here’s the schedule:
August 5th, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Jean Ribault High School
- 3701 Winton Dr
- Jacksonville, FL 32208
August 13th, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Julia Landon College Preparatory & Leadership Development School
- 1819 Thacker Ave
- Jacksonville, FL 3220
August 19th, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Duncan U. Fletcher High School
- 700 Seagate Ave
- Neptune Beach, FL 32266
August 27th, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Mandarin High School
- 4831 Greenland Rd
- Jacksonville, FL 32258
September 1st, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Ortega Elementary School
- 4010 Baltic St
- Jacksonville, FL 32210
September 8th, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Terry Parker High School
- 7301 Parker School Rd
- Jacksonville, FL 32211
September 15, 2026 I 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- First Coast High School
- 590 Duval Station Rd
- Jacksonville, FL 32218
September 21st, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Edward H. White High School
- 1700 Old Middleburg Rd N
- Jacksonville, FL 32210
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