Here’s where all the recent winning Fantasy 5 tickets in Northeast Florida were sold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six winning Fantasy 5 tickets have been sold in Northeast Florida in the past month-and-a-half, according to the Florida Lottery.

All but one of them have been claimed by the winners -- the one unclaimed ticket is from Tuesday evening’s drawing.

Here is the drawing date, location, prize amount and number of winning tickets in each particular drawing:

Draw date Lottery Retailer Prize 6/4/26

(evening) Quick Way Food Store #103,

770 N McDuff Avenue,

Jacksonville $38,336.66 6/17/26

(midday) Norman’s Food Store,

12205 W Beaver Street Unit 1,

Jacksonville $56,055.75 7/2/26

(evening) Walmart Market #5820,

2570 County Road 220,

Middleburg $28,983.68 7/3/26

(midday) Winn Dixie #2556,

11700 San Jose Boulevard Suite 12,

Jacksonville $15,864.01 7/12/26

(midday) Ami 88 Food Mart,

1005 Edgewood Avenue South,

Jacksonville $55,455.90 7/14/26

(evening) Publix #1829,

250 Plaza Boulevard,

St. Augustine $105,246.55

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