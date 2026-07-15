JSO releases new photos of missing 72-yr-old man last seen near Moncrief Road

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos of Willie Reed Jr., as it seeks the public’s help finding the 72-year-old man last seen near Moncrief Road.

Police say Reed is 5-4, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. He could be wearing a white shirt and black pants. Family members say he suffers from memory loss and has trouble seeing at night.

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He was last seen Monday afternoon leaving his residence on Morehouse Road near Moncrief Road.

The new photos depict Reed at a store on Edgewood Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police asked if anyone sees Mr. Reed or know where he is to call 904.630.0500.

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