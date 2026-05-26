‘Reorganization’: Questions surround sudden exit of DCPS Chief of Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A sudden leadership shakeup inside Duval County Public Schools is raising new questions about the district’s direction as it faces ongoing financial pressure and new reorganization efforts.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned that Chief of Schools Scott Schneider will not be reappointed to his position for the upcoming 2026-27 school year, according to an internal email sent by Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier last Friday.

Schneider, who spent more than a decade with the district, oversaw school principals and regional superintendents across Duval County.

‘Cost neutral’

In the email, Bernier described the move as part of a broader district reorganization intended to be “cost neutral.”

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The district has recently faced mounting financial concerns after Bernier publicly stated that Duval County Public Schools is carrying roughly $100 million in debt.

“As you have been made aware in previous one-on-one meetings, decision was finalized regarding a cabinet member and non-reappointment. This afternoon, I informed Mr. Scott Schneider of the decision to not reappoint him for the 2026-2027 school year and beyond. Cabinet and the regional superintendents have been informed. Mr. Corey Wright will assume the interim role of Chief of Schools for the time being.

“A reorganization of the academic services division will be forthcoming and will meet our continued and shared goal and expectation of being cost neutral.

“This afternoon, principals will receive communication from their respective regional superintendent. Media statements are prepared for any inquiry, and hope you wilt direct any communication regarding this matter back to me so that i may have the appropriate staff respond. This decision was not made easily, and I can update you individually with further details.”

Timing of announcement

The timing of Schneider’s departure comes at a time of the year when school districts often make personnel decisions.

When Becker asked about the decision, the district issued a brief statement:

“Thank you for reaching out. While we do not disclose private information related to individual personnel matters, we can share that staffing decisions are made thoughtfully and with sensitivity, in alignment with the district’s ongoing commitment to achieving outstanding outcomes for our students, staff, and families.”

Schneider’s past

His departure comes after he was being considered for superintendent positions in several Florida school districts in 2023, including Duval, Manatee, Charlotte and Brevard counties. He was also a finalist in 2025 for the top job in St. Johns County.

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In 2021, Schneider was named in a federal lawsuit filed by former Riverside High School teacher Amy Donofrio who sued the district after she was instructed to remove a Black Lives Matter flag displayed outside her classroom.

The lawsuit accused the district and Schneider of retaliation and violations of free speech. The school board eventually approved a settlement by a 6-1 vote, though details were not publicly disclosed.

What’s next

Schneider did not respond to requests for comment about his departure. His last school-related Facebook post came on Thursday when he acknowledged graduation ceremonies at Westside High School and Mt. Herman Exceptional Student Educational Center.

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