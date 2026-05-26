Jacksonville City Council selects new leadership for the coming year

The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday voted for its new leadership.

Councilman Nick Howland will be the next City Council President and Councilman Joe Carlucci will be the next City Council Vice President.

Howland served as Vice President during the previous year, while Councilman Kevin Carrico was President. Traditionally, the vice president of City Council becomes president the following year.

Action News Jax told you about previous concerns over Carlucci running for vice president because his father, Matt Carlucci, also serves on City Council.

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in March that creates a specific nepotism exemption for relatives serving on the same voting body.

Both Howland and Joe Carlucci will be sworn in for their new roles on July 1.

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