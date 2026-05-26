Jacksonville police responding to reported industrial accident with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a reported industrial accident with injuries in Oceanway.

It’s happening in the 10400 block of Alta Drive, north of Interstate 295 and Heckscher Drive.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio is at the scene, where a family member told her one person was killed.

We are working to get more information about the nature of the incident and will have the latest updates online and beginning on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4 p.m.

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