Meet the 10 candidates in consideration for DCPS’s next superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The application deadline to become the next superintendent for Duval County Public Schools has officially closed, and there are 10 candidates up for the position.

The list has grown by three candidates since Action News Jax last told you about the deadline on Friday. It will come down to one of these 10 candidates to head up the 20th largest school district in the nation.

The candidates in question are as follows:

Scott Schneider, who works internally with DCPS as Chief of Schools

Dr. Clifford Burns, who said he’s previously worked as superintendent in large districts

Dr. Garrick Askew, who works as an Assistant Superintendent of Operations in Athens, Georgia

Adam Taylor, who says he worked as a superintendent previously

Dr. Corwin Robinson, who is a principal but has worked as a superintendent in Tennessee

Dr. Annie Cruez-Samuels, who spent time as a director of education and dean at a business college in Indiana

Dr. Marianne Simon, who also has ties to Duval County as Regional Superintendent of Elementary School

Robert Cox, who is an administrator in Hillsborough County

Dr. Michael Kemp, who has served over 30 years in leadership roles for K-12

Action News Jax has received all 10 of their application packets detailing their accolades, desire for the job and their intentions moving forward.

Only one will hold that position and contract negotiations should begin Nov. 21.

We do know the school board meets on Wednesday and will be able to address any questions regarding the search after the meeting.

