Jaguars Stadium deal framework finalized, residents concerned of impact to historic neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a framework of a deal for the Jaguars Stadium of the Future, and what it contains will impact neighborhoods in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

District 7 Councilman Jimmy Peluso says if the deal is not done correctly, it could hurt the Eastside – one of the oldest communities in Duval. But he and some Eastside residents tell Action News Jax that they are hopeful about the deal.

“There are a ton of older neighborhoods in District Seven,” Peluso said. “Some of the oldest ones are 150 years old, and the Eastside neighborhood is adjacent to the stadium. It’s been there for generations now, and we want to make sure that none of the residents there are going to be displaced.”

The Eastside or Out East is one of the state’s largest African American neighborhoods.

“This community has been really suffering for a long time,” Out East community leader Honey Holzendorf said. “So, it’s an exciting part of our day when we think about what’s to come.”

This week, we learned the framework for the stadium of the future deal has been finalized, but the sports and entertainment district has been pushed back.

Holzendrof says she is looking forward to it. She says she has been at the table with the Jaguars and the city to ensure her neighborhood ‘Out East’ is protected.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are being seen and we’re being heard, finally,” Miss Honey said.

Holzendorf says she isn’t concerned, because the Jaguars Foundation, the city, and other organizations like Lift Jax are investing in Out East.

Just recently, the community Unveiled the Ave – showcasing the revitalization efforts that were made to the 10 blocks of A. Philip Randolph business corridor.

“I’m not worrying about it, because we have programs that are set in place to help people from being displaced,” Holzendorf said.

City Councilman Jimmy Peluso who represents the district Out East says the Jags will have this neighborhood be a part of the Community Benefits Agreement.

“We want to make sure that if they’re going to be committed to Jacksonville, but they commit more than just building a cool new stadium, they’ve got to commit to supporting the rest of the city,” Peluso said. “And I think they’re going to be doing that.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Last month, Action News Jax Ben Becker learned that 150 million dollars could be on the table to help support the Eastside.

“Let me tell you, if I heard that there was $150 million from the Jaguars and $150 million from the city [with] much of those dollars go to not just the Eastside, but to the surrounding area, to make sure that there’s some major projects in play, I’d be very happy.”

Miss Honey says she has an idea of what’s to come.

When Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez asked Miss Honey about how much money she the neighborhood is expected to receive from the Jags and the city, she said, “Well, the Jags has always been our partners from day one. They were one of our first partners that we had. So, we have faith in them to do what’s right. And then as far as the city is concerned, we have faith in them too.”

Miss Honey says on Monday, she and other community leaders will learn what the city has planned for the neighborhood before the City of Jacksonville and the Jags make their official announcement to the public on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.