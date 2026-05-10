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Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports deputy-involved shooting in Oakleaf Plantation

By Jenna Bartkovsky, Action News Jax
Clay County Sheriff's Office
Clay County Sheriff's Office Clay County Sheriff's Office (Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Jenna Bartkovsky, Action News Jax

OAKLEAF PLANTATION, Fla. — Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy-involved shooting in Oakleaf Plantation.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in the Silver Bluff area and that there is no threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office says the scene is still active, so there is heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

Action News Jax is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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Jenna Bartkovsky

Jenna Bartkovsky, Action News Jax

Jenna Bartkovsky is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

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