Duval teacher resigns after images of her exposing herself in classroom sent to school board members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’ve just learned a San Jose Elementary School teacher resigned after Duval County School Board members were emailed images Friday morning of the teacher exposing herself in what appears to be a classroom.

Action News Jax obtained a separate email Interim Superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar sent to school board members Friday afternoon, confirming the teacher has submitted her resignation and that the district will notify the Florida Department of Education so they can make a determination about her teaching certificate.

We will continue to ask about this developing story and the teacher’s history and will let you know of any updates once they receive them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.