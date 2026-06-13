Fatal crash closes northbound lanes of Philips Highway north of Race Track Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Philips Highway at Wells Creek Parkway in the Bartram Springs area Saturday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 4:15 p.m. that all northbound lanes of Philips Highway are closed north of Race Track Road.

Additionally, one southbound lane on Philips Highway at Wells Creek Parkway has been closed as a result of the crash.

No additional information was made immediately available regarding the crash or timeline for lane reopenings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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