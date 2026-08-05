School bus workers could strike ahead of Duval’s first day back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 270 school bus workers in Duval County have authorized a strike less than a week before students return to class, creating uncertainty as contract negotiations continue between Durham School Services and Teamsters Local 512.

The union announced Tuesday that 275 Durham employees voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if the company fails to reach a fair collective bargaining agreement. A strike has not been called, but this vote gives union leaders the authority to do so if negotiations break down.

According to the union, negotiations have been underway for weeks. Union leaders accuse Durham of seeking concessions that would weaken workplace protections and employee rights established through previous contracts. The union also said it is considering legal action, including potential unfair labor practice charges.

“Our members have spoken with one voice,” Local 512 President Rebecca Cardona said in a statement. “This vote sends a clear message that our members will not stand by while the company attempts to strip away the wages, benefits, and workplace protections that generations of workers fought to achieve.”

Durham pushed back on the union’s announcement.

“The statement from the Teamsters is surprising and a bit perplexing, given that good-faith negotiations have been ongoing since late June, including today, with progress being made.”

The labor dispute comes days before the start of the new school year and shortly after Durham and Duval County Public Schools unveiled 26 new electric school buses.

District officials said Durham and the union currently have a signed contract extension agreement in place. Union officials said that agreement was signed last week and is scheduled to expire Friday.

Duval County Public Schools uses 860 buses between Durham and Student Transportation of America to transport students across the district. The district has not said what impact a strike could have on transportation services if negotiations fail.

All seven Duval County School Board members were contacted for comment. None responded before publication.

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