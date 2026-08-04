Duval County bus drivers authorize strike days before school starts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Duval County bus drivers are threatening to strike just days before the school year is set to begin.

A group of 275 school bus workers at Durham School Services, represented by Teamsters Local 512, voted on Tuesday to authorize a strike if Durham fails to negotiate a new agreement.

“Our members have spoken with one voice,” Rebecca Cardona, President of Local 512, said in a news release. “This vote sends a clear message that our members will not stand by while the company attempts to strip away the wages, benefits, and workplace protections that generations of workers fought to achieve. Our members deserve respect, and they deserve a contract that recognizes the vital work they perform each and every day.”

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The news release said the vote came after weeks of failed negotiations.

“This company has had every chance to do the right thing and recognize our hard work,” said Katina Stewart, a 19-year bus driver and member of Local 512.

The union said it’s preparing to take legal action, including filing unfair labor practice charges under the National Labor Relations Act.

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Action News Jax reached out to Durham School Services for a response. It released this statement from Edward P. Flavin, Senior Director, External Services:

The statement from the Teamsters is surprising and a bit perplexing, given that good-faith negotiations have been ongoing since late June, including today, with progress being made.

The company remains committed to reaching a fair resolution and is working diligently to avoid any disruption to service. Meetings with the Teamsters will continue in order to resolve outstanding issues ahead of the start of school.

Durham is one of two contractors used by Duval County Public Schools to provide transportation to students. Action News Jax is waiting for the district to weigh in on the issue. We’ve reached out for a comment.

Action News Jax will continue to follow this story. Check back here for updates.

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