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First Alert Weather: Warm afternoon with a few storms

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the mid 70s.

  • The morning commute will be dry.
  • Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.
  • A few afternoon storms are possible, but they will be widely scattered and primarily inland.
  • Highs in the lower 90s the rest of the week with a few afternoon storms.
  • A morning coastal shower is possible tomorrow before afternoon inland storms.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Isolated storm early, then partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 76

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, morning coastal shower and a few afternoon showers/inland storms. 76/90

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland storms.75/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/91

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/93

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