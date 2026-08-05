Elevate Jacksonville looks to expand after $1 million donation  

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Elevate Jacksonville, a local youth-focused nonprofit, has been gifted a $1 million donation from The Warren & Augusta Hume Foundation, marking the largest single contribution in the organization’s history.

Leaders say the landmark funding will heavily expand academic, mentorship, and leadership support for students across Duval County. The nonprofit currently operates its elective classes inside four Duval County Public Schools, specifically Jean Ribault Middle School, Jean Ribault High School, Westside Middle School, and Westside High School.

For the team at Elevate Jacksonville, the start of a new school year extends far beyond traditional math, science, and standardized test scores. Program organizers believe that mentorship and education go hand in hand. Teachers stay past the final bell, to work daily to shape student character, build vital life skills, and support overall academic growth.

“Students get that experience of, ‘Hey, I’m not just a really good student, but I’m also a really good person in our community,’” said Armani Payne, a teacher-mentor for Elevate Jacksonville. Payne emphasized that the core mission involves walking alongside students to help them navigate life, including the unique highs, lows, and personal challenges they face.

The program is a year-round engagement for the program. Adrian Toney, Lead Teacher-Mentor, explained that mentoring takes place both in and out of school, even during seasonal breaks. The curriculum includes a dedicated college and career focus where students develop a post-secondary plan, alongside an adventure component designed to take students out of their comfort zones to experience things they have never done before.

According to Elevate Jacksonville CEO and Executive Director Carla Austin, the record-breaking gift will act to help hire more teachers and expand. Austin stated that the organization wants to add more Elevate classrooms in more DCPS schools and hire more teacher-mentors. They currently have 12 teachers and hope to double by next year.

The nonprofit plans to utilize the $1 million to fund student transportation for off-campus learning, support salaries, and launch programs in new school buildings across the Duval district over the coming years.

DaTerryon Sturghill, who noted that once you expand a child’s mind, it can never go back to the way it was before.

Since its launch in 2019, Elevate Jacksonville has served more than 4,500 middle and high school students, averaging an enrollment of roughly 500 students per school year. Since 2023 alone, the program has successfully guided 113 graduates into higher education and helped another 28 students transition directly into the military and another 22 students into trades.

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