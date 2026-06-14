Teen driver arrested on DUI charges after crash injures victims in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old driver was arrested early Friday morning after a high-speed rear-end collision sent another vehicle into a tree line, the Neptune Beach Police Department said.

Officers responded at 12:47 a.m. to the 1300 block of Florida Boulevard, where Trenton Mallory had struck the rear of another vehicle at high speed.

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The force of the impact propelled the victims’ car into a tree line, injuring them.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel extracted the victims from the wreckage and transported them to a hospital.

During the crash investigation, officers observed signs of impairment in Mallory. A subsequent DUI investigation resulted in his arrest.

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Mallory faces six charges: DUI with property damage and personal injury, DUI under the influence of alcohol, possession of an alcoholic beverage by a person under 21, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, careless driving with disregard of attendant circumstances, and operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration.

The condition of the victims was not made immediately available.

Crash leads to DUI arrest in Neptune Beach

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