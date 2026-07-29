New video shows moment people run from shooting on Westside that left one woman dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside neighborhood is trying to process what happened Monday afternoon after a quadruple shooting on Susie Street left a 57-year-old woman dead and three men wounded.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) reported that officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 1:00 p.m. regarding gunfire on Susie Street, located near Old Middleburg Road. Upon arrival, first responders discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

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A 57-year-old woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Two male victims, aged 69 and 33, survived. A short time later, a fourth victim, a 31-year-old male, arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle seeking treatment for gunshot wounds sustained in the same incident.

Newly obtained home surveillance footage captures the moments during the assault. In the video, successive gunshots ring out as people are seen fleeing the residence in panic.

Witnesses on the street can be seen turning back toward the home in disbelief before more gunfire forces them to scatter. Amid the chaos, an individual in the recording can be heard screaming, “God, oh God! Call 911!”

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Crime scene tape remained stretched across the property on Tuesday as detectives continued to investigate.

Action News Jax data shows we’ve reported five shootings on Susie Street since 2024. During a press conference, JSO authorities also noted a prior homicide occurred there in 2019.

For many neighbors, the recurring violence has pushed them to a breaking point. While multiple residents declined to speak on camera out of fear of retaliation, several stated they are actively planning to move away from the neighborhood.

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Wendel Vanfountain, who lives nearby, noted how close he came to the crossfire. “I was just there,” Vanfountain said. “I had left probably 30 minutes before all that happened. I’m kind of glad I did—it could have been me shot.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identities of the victims or announced any suspect descriptions or arrests. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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