‘She was just a nice person’: Loved ones remember woman who lost her life after Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Loved ones are mourning the tragic loss of a Jacksonville woman following a shooting Monday afternoon on the city’s Westside that left one dead and three others injured.

Friends have identified the victim as 57-year-old Christine Dixon.

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According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 1:00 p.m. regarding a shooting at a local residence. Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dixon was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Three men are currently recovering from gunshot wounds sustained during the incident.

Police tape still surrounds the home entrance as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the violence. No motives or suspect details have been released by authorities.

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For Katrina Hamilton, a friend who knew Dixon for 18 years, the reality of the tragedy has yet to fully set in. Hamilton learned of the shooting after another friend attempted to drop off food at the home, only to find the property swarming with police.

“It kind of seems like she’s still here, you know, by me looking at her videos,” Hamilton said, struggling to process the sudden loss. “I felt real bad because I’ve been knowing her for over 18 years.”

Hamilton described Dixon as a devoted mother of three who was defined by her kindness, deep faith, and an unforgettable warmth. She said Dixon didn’t live at the property and wasn’t sure why she was there that day.

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“She was just a nice person,” Hamilton recalled. “We used to go out together and have fun. She used to have a very nice smile. I’m going to really miss her, you know? I just know that I believe that she’s going to make it to heaven.”

As the investigation continues, family and community members hope Dixon will be remembered for her vibrant spirit and love for her family, rather than the violence that cut her life short.

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