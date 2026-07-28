Clay County man faces charges after driving 105 mph with child in car

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 20-year-old Clay County man is facing charges for super speeding with a child in the car.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies caught Armando Martinez driving 105 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.

The incident happened on the afternoon of July 25th on State Road 21 near Sharron Road in Green Cove Springs.

According to an arrest report, when deputies pulled Martinez over, they discovered his girlfriend and a child were also in the vehicle. The report did not detail how old the child was.

Martinez is now facing super speeder and child neglect charges.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.