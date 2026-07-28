First Alert Weather: Hot temperatures but much better rain chances by late Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Warm and muggy overnight lows in the 70s to low 80s.

Haze will continue thanks to a stagnant area of high pressure overhead and some smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere from wildfires in the NW U.S. and Canada.

Wednesday will be another hot day but with much better chances for late day and evening thunderstorms.

Storms will move southeast between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. with strong winds, very heavy rain, and intense lightning.

A few afternoon storms will occur Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 90s then another increase in afternoon storms over the weekend with typical early August highs in the lower 90s.

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TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear but hazy … warm & muggy. Low: 80

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with late day thunderstorms. High: 97

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening storms then partly cloudy. Low: 77

THURSDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid with a few afternoon storms. High: 94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms. 76/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. 75/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 75/90

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon thunderstorms. 74/93

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