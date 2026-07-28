Callahan teen arrested after shooting someone during domestic violence dispute

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A Callahan teen is facing an attempted murder charge after the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says she shot someone four times.

The sheriff’s office says 17-year-old Carrie Shay Holmes fired the gun during an argument between the victim and another adult.

The incident took place Monday afternoon off of Gwen Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The arrest report states that during the argument, one of the adults called the other a “waste of life” and said, “If you want to die, go outside.”

The argument resulted in one of the adults crouching down in the bathroom, covering her head in fear of being hit as she has in the past.

The report also states that the victim was the one to initially grab the gun and continued to argue with it in hand before putting it back in the holster on the couch. That’s when the sheriff’s office says Holmes grabbed it and shot at the suspect.

“It doesn’t seem like this is a case where this is something that was unprovoked,” said Michelle Suskauer, a criminal defense attorney not associated with this case.

Suskauer says that given the limited information, we would need much more to figure out how Holme’s case could play out in court.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s going to be very important to get more information about what the prior relationship was, if this was a very violent, volatile relationship that she may have been witnessing, that she may have been threatened in the past,” Suskauer said. “Her information about this gentleman, what he has done in the past, his propensity for violence, is directly relevant to how she acted.”

Action News Jax is working to gather more details about when Holmes will first appear in court and if there were any incidents of domestic violence in the past. We’ll keep you updated online and on air.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.