FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Jacksonville area through 10 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the rest of the day Wednesday due to a severe thunderstorm watch that’s in effect for all of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia through 10 p.m.

The First Alert Weather Team said storms will be developing into Wednesday night and it will be hot.

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Here’s what you need to know:

A few isolated storms will happen over the next few hours with some downpours and lightning

The main area of storms should develop through late Wednesday afternoon over Southeast Georgia and then move southeast.

These storms could produce damaging winds, and there will be lots of lightning and very heavy downpours.

Storms will move east/southeast near 15 miles per hour and may tend to help produce additional storms out ahead of the main line of storms.

The biggest concerns will be winds potentially 50+ miles per hour and intense flooding.

The strongest storms should end by 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The hottest temperatures of the day have happened now that clouds and scattered showers are forming.

The First Alert Weather Team said Jacksonville did officially hit the heat advisory criteria on Wednesday, but did not have extreme heat.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

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