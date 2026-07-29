JSO looking for person who abandoned dog in crate behind church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for the person who abandoned a dog locked in a crate in a church parking lot. It happened on July 1 at a church off Philips Highway, a JSO social media post states.

The vehicle pulled into a parking space, dropped the crate out of the car, and drove off, the post states. A church employee found the dog three days later.

“It was clear the dog had been left without food or water; it was covered in its own feces,” the post states. “An animal cruelty exam revealed the dog was extremely malnourished; the dog is now under extensive recovery to return to health.”

JSO’s social media post included a photo of the dog and a picture of the vehicle. Anyone who recognizes the dog or vehicle is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

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