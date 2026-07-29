Winning $800M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

A single ticket in Florida won an estimated $800 million jackpot in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were the white balls 34, 48, 49, 59 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 12. The prize has an estimated cash value of $344.2 million, marking the third Mega Millions jackpot win of 2026 and the tenth largest in the game’s history.

Florida has now won or shared a total of six Mega Millions jackpots since joining the game in 2013. The state also holds the game’s record jackpot with a $1.602 billion win on Aug. 8, 2023. That ticket was sold at Publix in Neptune Beach.

The jackpot was last won on March 17 in Ohio. Over the 38 drawings since that win, nearly 10.9 million winning tickets were sold, accumulating non-jackpot prizes exceeding $273 million.

It was not immediately announced Tuesday night exactly where in the Sunshine State the winning ticket was purchased.

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