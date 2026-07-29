Video details work of JSO’s Overdose Investigations Unit | ‘Drug dealers beware’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a video Tuesday giving a behind-the-scenes look at its Overdose Investigations Unit. JSO also shared the department’s latest details on overdose deaths and arrests.

The sheriff’s office is reporting 164 overdose deaths so far this year. That’s compared to 237 total overdose deaths in 2025. In connection with this year’s fatal overdoses, JSO said it has arrested 43 people or which 13 are facing manslaughter charges.

With 433 overdose deaths in 2023, 318 in 2024 and 237 in 2025, the trend shows a decrease.

“One life lost is one too many,” JSO stated in a social media post. “Drug dealers beware: we’re going to aggressively track down pushing poison in our neighborhoods until we can get our overdoses to zero.”

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