Motorcyclist dies in Fernandina Beach crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Fernandina Beach man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into an unoccupied SUV on S. Fletcher Avenue. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at S. Fletcher and Askins avenues, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The SUV was stopped perpendicular in the roadway in the northbound lane as the driver was unhitching a trailer, the news release states. The motorcyclist collided with the left side of the SUV, the news release states.

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