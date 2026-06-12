Here’s why flags in Florida are flying at half-staff

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed that U.S. and state flags be lowered Friday to half-staff on the 10 year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

49 people were killed at the club, one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

The gunman was ultimately shot and killed following a standoff. The City of Orlando took control of the property and crews demolished it earlier this year clearing the way for a memorial project.

“I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 12, 2026,” DeSantis stated in a news release.

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