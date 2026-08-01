Putnam County teen arrested after police say he shot and killed his parents

SATSUMA, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a father and mother were shot and killed late Friday night by their son in what officials describe as a domestic dispute that turned violent.

Deputies responded to a residence on Musket Drive after receiving a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, 19-year-old Uyleses Servin, and arrested him without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

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Cecilia Servin, 47, the suspect’s mother, died at the scene. Miguel Servin, 51, the suspect’s father, was treated by paramedics and later died at the hospital, officials said.

Uyleses Servin faces two counts of homicide, two counts of firing into a building or vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of neglect of a child. He was booked into the Putnam County Jail and is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting followed an argument that escalated into violence, though further details have not been released.

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Investigators said the case remains active and that no additional information will be released this weekend to allow detectives time to conduct interviews and continue the investigation.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release the suspect’s mugshot.

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