LIST | Early voting sites for 2026 Primary, Special Election in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early voting for the 2026 Primary Election and the Special First Unitary General Election will run from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 16, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland announced.

Early voting hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 24 sites across the county:

Argyle Branch Library

Balis Community Center

Beaches Branch Library

Bradham and Brooks Branch Library

Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library

Dallas Graham Branch Library

EWU Schell-Sweet Community Center

FSCJ Deerwood Center

Highlands Regional Library

Holiday Inn Bartram Park South

Jacksonville Beach Community Center & Exhibit Hall

Legends Community Center

Mandarin Branch Library

Oceanway Community Center

Pablo Creek Regional Library

Police Athletic League

Regency Square Branch Library

South Mandarin Branch Library

Southeast Regional Library

Southside Community Center

Supervisor of Elections

University Park Branch Library

West Branch Library

Willow Branch Library

A complete list of sites is also available at duvalelections.gov.

Voters with questions about early voting can visit duvalelections.gov or call the Duval County Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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