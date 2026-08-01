First Alert Weather: Numerous thunderstorms this weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- RIGHT NOW: Humid start to the weekend. A few overnight downpours have now dissipated.
- Scattered storms will develop around midday inland and track to the east across the area through the afternoon and evening.
- Scattered storms will continue overnight and into Sunday morning.
- Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two days this weekend.
- Expect on-and-off showers and thunderstorms through the day on Sunday.
- Coverage of the showers and storms will remain high through the beginning of the week. Then we turn drier midweek through Friday.
- Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 90s.
- Cooler on Sunday and in the mid to upper 80s thanks to the widespread coverage of showers/thunderstorms.
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TROPICS: No activity expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Next name: Cristobal.
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TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening storms with heavy downpours. HIGH: 93
TONIGHT: Scattered showers/storms will continue overnight. LOW: 75
SUNDAY: On and off showers/storms with heavy downpours. Breezy. HIGH: 87
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. 75/88
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/90
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms.74/93
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/93
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood