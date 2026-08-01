First Alert Weather: Numerous thunderstorms this weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Humid start to the weekend. A few overnight downpours have now dissipated.

Scattered storms will develop around midday inland and track to the east across the area through the afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms will continue overnight and into Sunday morning.

Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two days this weekend.

Expect on-and-off showers and thunderstorms through the day on Sunday.

Coverage of the showers and storms will remain high through the beginning of the week. Then we turn drier midweek through Friday.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Cooler on Sunday and in the mid to upper 80s thanks to the widespread coverage of showers/thunderstorms.

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TROPICS: No activity expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Next name: Cristobal.

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, August 1, 2026

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TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening storms with heavy downpours. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/storms will continue overnight. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: On and off showers/storms with heavy downpours. Breezy. HIGH: 87

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. 75/88

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/90

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms.74/93

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Numerous storms this weekend First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking rain and storms on and off this weekend.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood