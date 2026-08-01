Gainesville man sentenced to over 14 years for robbery and firearm offenses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Gainesville man was sentenced to 14 years and 10 months in federal prison for robbery and firearm offenses.

Michael Deon Woulard, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard. He pleaded guilty March 16.

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According to court documents and proceedings, Woulard robbed a Value Pawn shop in Jacksonville on Oct. 10, 2023, stealing approximately $45,945 in goods.

On Nov. 25, 2023, he robbed a Kay Jewelers store in Jacksonville, brandishing a semi-automatic pistol at employees and stealing jewelry valued at approximately $352,623.66.

On Feb. 20, 2024, he robbed another Kay Jewelers store in Ocala, again brandishing a semi-automatic pistol at employees and stealing jewelry valued at approximately $364,752.56.

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Woulard was arrested Feb. 21, 2024, while in possession of numerous stolen items from the third robbery. During a voluntary interview with investigators from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Ocala Police Department, he admitted to committing the jewelry store robberies.

He was ordered to pay $442,582.59 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Ocala Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

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