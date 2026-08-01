Cars fill lot of new Cook Out restaurant on Beach Boulevard for the eatery’s opening

Jacksonville, Fla. — Cars filled the parking lot and lined the drive-through lanes Friday at the city’s first Cook Out restaurant located on Beach Boulevard.

The restaurant, which features cook-out style grilled burgers, chicken, hot dogs and other offerings, opened Thursday east of Hodges in the Beach Haven area.

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The restaurant features both drive-through and indoor seated options in a location that formerly housed Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

Now, it addition to its grilled entrees, Cook Out will be serving up chicken strips, wraps and nuggets; quesadillas; BLTs; wraps. It also sells sides such as fries, onion rings and white cheddar cheese bites and cheesecake.

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For drinks, it serves traditional soft drinks along three dozen flavors of shakes, such as banana berry, Orange Push-Up, peach cobbler, Snickers and vanilla.

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