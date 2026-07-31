Postal employee accused of stealing winning Florida Lottery ticket worth $2,600

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A postal employee has been arrested, accused of stealing a winning lottery ticket from the mail in Florida.

A winning Pick 4 ticket worth $2,600 was purchased in Tampa. The winner mailed the ticket through the United States Postal Service and reported that it never reached the Florida Lottery.

Investigators say Lekaysha Lockhart, a mail woman, admitted to stealing the ticket and redeeming it herself on June 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Miami District Office.

“Our players deserve confidence that every Lottery prize is protected through strong security measures and diligent oversight,” Florida Lottery Secretary Reginald D. Dixon said in a news release. “I commend our Division of Security for their outstanding investigative work and thank our partners at the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for their collaboration in protecting the integrity of Florida Lottery games and bringing this case to a successful resolution.”

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The Lottery said that Lockhart has been charged with the following:

Grand Theft

Dealing in Stolen Property

Filing a False Claim for Payment

Two counts of Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device

Mail Theft

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